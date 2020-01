Spin for a good cause

Riders (from left) Mat Garrick, Rowan Hamilton, Jayden Kelly, Trevor Walsh and Tim Ferguson with YMCA spin instructor James Morley and manager Jacinta Simmons ahead of their fundraiser for Type 1 Diabetes. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Riders (from left) Mat Garrick, Rowan Hamilton, Jayden Kelly, Trevor Walsh and Tim Ferguson with YMCA spin instructor James Morley and manager Jacinta Simmons ahead of their fundraiser for Type 1 Diabetes. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The YMCA will be hosting a spin class fundraiser for the riders heading off on a 24-hour ride.

David Shoobridge, Trevor Walsh, Nigel Lawrence, Aaron Darley, Tim Ferguson, Mark Craven, Rowan Hamilton, Mat Garrick, Jake Borlace and Jayden Kelly will be participating in an endurance fundraising event on March 21-22 to raise money for Type 1 Diabetes research/Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

This event is designed to test riders mentally and physically.

