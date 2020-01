Library’s window dressing

Library coordinator Tracy Fraser is over the moon about the new vintage photograph window decals promoting the Broken Hill Heritage Festival. PICTURE: Myles Burt Library coordinator Tracy Fraser is over the moon about the new vintage photograph window decals promoting the Broken Hill Heritage Festival. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The City Library windows have been decorated with pictures of the past to promote the Broken Hill Heritage Festival.

Library coordinator Tracy Fraser said the idea was organised by the events team at Broken Hill City Council, who decided to implement a long-term promotional strategy through vintage library window decals.

Ms Fraser said the images have been gathered from the Broken Hill Outback Archives, which have also been placed on City Council rubbish bins around the CBD to promote the annual festival.

