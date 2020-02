Davey dangerous

Tom Davey sends one down during a great spell of bowling for the Bulldogs. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

Bulldog paceman Tom Davey skittled the Roos during a dusty T20 match at the Alma Oval on Saturday, picking up a five-wicket haul.

The lanky speedster opened the bowling for North and struck early, sending batsman Alex Page on his way after he knicked one fine to the waiting gloves of Tobias Hack.

South’s Cody Shorn came to the crease but soon departed after becoming Davey’s second victim.

