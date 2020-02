Vozlic triple

Andrew Vozlic wins the first race on Vicstar Sharazz. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Andrew Vozlic wins the first race on Vicstar Sharazz. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

The opening night of the Broken Hill Harness Racing season was a battle between two drivers - Cassie Robinson and Andrew Vozlic - with the latter taking the honours in the last race of the night.

Vozlic opened up his 2020 account in the Silver City with an impressive victory in the opening race on board Vicstar Sharazz, trained by Aaron Coad.

The short-priced favourite performed well in trials on the local track during January, and led all the way in SouthState Industrial Supplies Pace.

