Firie enjoying BH

Dale Gillespie (right) with his proud family (from left) Fleur Riordan and Arlow (2) after he was presented with a National Medal for 15 years of service. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Dale Gillespie (right) with his proud family (from left) Fleur Riordan and Arlow (2) after he was presented with a National Medal for 15 years of service. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Broken Hill Fire Station’s Station Officer Dale Gillespie was last week presented with a National Medal for 15 years of service with Fire and Rescue NSW.

The National Medal recognises long and diligent service by members of recognised government and voluntary organisations that risk their lives or safety to protect or assist the community in enforcement of the law or in times of emergency or natural disaster.

Dale said it was a great feeling to receive the medal which recognises his dedication to the job.

Please log in to read the whole article.