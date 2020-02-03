Roo prices jump

By Callum Marshall

The Pastoralists’ Association of West Darling (PAWD) and a local kangaroo shooter have welcomed a move by Macro Meats to up the price of roo meat, but the roo shooter has said drought and non-commercial harvesting has been hurting business.

Macro Meats has increased the price of kangaroo meat to $1.10 per kilo. Yesterday, PAWD Vice President Lachlan Gall said they were “pleased” about the latest price rise.

“Commercial harvesting of kangaroos is widely viewed as the most sustainable and ethical way of managing kangaroo populations,” Mr Gall said.

