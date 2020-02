Lights out at Jubilee

A light tower comes down at the Jubilee Oval yesterday and is taken away. PICTURE: Myles Burt A light tower comes down at the Jubilee Oval yesterday and is taken away. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Volunteer workers cut down the six floodlights at the Jubilee Oval during renovations yesterday.

The 15-metre floodlights used by local football and cricket clubs for more than 35 years have been brought down to be replaced by four new 30m-tall lights.

Consolidated Mining and Civil owner, Steve Radford, generously donated his time and machinery to cut down and take the old lights away, otherwise it would have cost about $11,000.

