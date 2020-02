Madeline’s shooting off to Space School

UDRH’s Denise Hampton with Broken Hill High student Madeline Evans, the Australian Female Ambassador for this year’s United Space School Program. PICTURE: Callum Marshall UDRH’s Denise Hampton with Broken Hill High student Madeline Evans, the Australian Female Ambassador for this year’s United Space School Program. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Broken Hill High student Madeline Evans has been selected as the Australian Female Ambassador for this year’s United Space School Program.

The program brings together up to 50 high school students from across 25 different countries and offers them a “comprehensive, informative and educational opportunity “to experience NASA’s Johnson Space Centre” in Houston, Texas.

While there the students learn from a broad range of mentors including engineers, scientists and leaders in the aerospace industry.

