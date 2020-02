Financial Centre changes hands

Elders Insurance Director Simon Heuzenroeder (centre) with the Financial Centre’s Wayne Spencer (left) and brother Neville. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Elders Insurance Director Simon Heuzenroeder (centre) with the Financial Centre’s Wayne Spencer (left) and brother Neville. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Neville and Wayne Spencer have sold the Argent Street Financial Centre to Simon Heuzenroeder of Elders Insurance, bringing to an end their 30-year ownership of the historic building.

The brothers said it was time to move on from the financial planning and insurance business and settle down.

“I’m 65, the town’s been excellent to me,” said Neville. “I’ve moved up to Currumbin and it’s just time,” .

Please log in to read the whole article.