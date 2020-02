Library bags for students in need

Georgina Stevens with the library bags she has made for children to enjoy as they start back at school this week. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Georgina Stevens with the library bags she has made for children to enjoy as they start back at school this week. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

More than 450 library bags for local primary school students have been created in the last two years to help give children a head start for the school year.

In 2018, local mum Georgina Stevens wanted to do something to help struggling families going back to school and so she started making the bags.

Since then, Georgina, with the help of some generous locals, has made 466 library bags and 148 high school packs.

Please log in to read the whole article.