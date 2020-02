Locals return from Sidecar champs with silverware

Rick Howse and Adam Commons took out second place at the 2020 Australasian Sidecar Championships. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Rick Howse and Adam Commons took out second place at the 2020 Australasian Sidecar Championships. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Myles Burt

Rick Howse and Adam Commons will be home soon with second place trophies from the 2020 Australasian Sidecar Championships in New Zealand.

The local sidecar pair flew over for two weeks to compete at the Moore Park Speedway in Christchurch and the Oreti Park Speedway in Invercargill.

Securing a position in the finals after finishing as top point scorers in Round 1, Mr Howse and Mr Commons gained fourth place in their heat and finished second overall in the Championship.

Please log in to read the whole article.