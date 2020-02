FAST thinking is a lifesaver

June Marie Bennett with the bookmark that helped save her life. PICTURE: Emily McInerney June Marie Bennett with the bookmark that helped save her life. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

A bookmark about stroke has helped a local woman recognise the illness in herself.

June-Marie Bennett was having an off day in December last year and thought it may have been just due to the heat.

“It was a hot day, it was just before Carols by Candlelight,” said June who played “Shirl” in the movie “Priscilla: Queen of the Desert”.

