Be cautious: Nachiappan

Dr Ramu Nachiappan. PICTURE: Andrew West Dr Ramu Nachiappan. PICTURE: Andrew West

By Emily McInerney

Taking precautions against flu-like illnesses is the best way to target the Coronavirus “hysteria”, according to a local doctor.

There has been a lot of talk recently about the 2019 Coronavirus which is found in most animals but less commonly also infects humans.

The SARS virus first identified in China in 2002 was a coronavirus. About 700 people died from it and 8000 people were infected within 12 months but it is no longer a danger.

Please log in to read the whole article.