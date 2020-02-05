Development application for city Cultural Hub

A picture from the “fly-through” video of Council’s Community Hub and Library Archive project. A picture from the “fly-through” video of Council’s Community Hub and Library Archive project.

By Emily McInerney

City Council has lodged its development application to the Joint Regional Planning Panel for the city’s Cultural Hub.

The DA outlines plans which include the construction of a modern library and archive, a new carpark, and refurbishment of the Town Hall facade.

Council has also committed $6 million toward the first stage of the $20 million Cultural Precinct and Library and Archive project.

Please log in to read the whole article.