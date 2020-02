Four in rep action

Thomas Carruthers, Sheldon Hall, Jordan Vella and Tobias Hack. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

Four of the leading cricketers from Broken Hill - Tobias Hack, Jordan Vella, Sheldon Hall and Thomas Carruthers - are a part of the Murray Districts Barrier (MDB) representative team for the 95th annual SACA Senior Country Cup cricket championships currently being held in suburban Adelaide.

Hack, who last month travelled with the SA Outbacks state country team to Toowoomba in Queensland, was announced as the team captain.

Since the Murray Districts and the Barrier zones amalgamated a couple of decades ago, Hack, now 27, is the second person from the Silver City to captain the representative side, following in the footsteps of multi-talented sportsman Jarred Paull.

