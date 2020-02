Two win scholarships

(From left) Y's Mens' Norm Tweedie, scholarship recipient Shae McQuillan, Y's Men's president Geoff Webb, scholarship recipient Caitlyn Bloomfield and Silver City Workingmen's Club president Colin Degoumois.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Shae McQuillan and Caitlyn Bloomfield are this year’s Y’s Men’s and Silver City Workingmen’s Club scholarship winners.

The pair have been awarded a $5,000 scholarship each from the two clubs to go towards their university education.

Ms McQuillan will be studying a Bachelor of Health Science, majoring in Physiotherapy with a guaranteed entry to later do a Masters in Physiotherapy. Ms McQuillan will be moving to Adelaide to pursue her area of study at Flinders University.

