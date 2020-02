City keeps its Dimmeys

Dimmeys Co-Managers Terilee Cuffe (left) and Erin Brock are excited to show that the local store is staying open. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Dimmeys Co-Managers Terilee Cuffe (left) and Erin Brock are excited to show that the local store is staying open. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The local Dimmeys store is set to remain open.

It is one of 14 chosen to be saved under the brand’s name.

In November last year, Dimmeys, one of the oldest retailers in Australia, announced that it was going out of business.

