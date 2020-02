Don’t wait - get into Futsal

Bailey Miller preparing for last year’s futsal season. The new season starts on Monday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Bailey Miller preparing for last year’s futsal season. The new season starts on Monday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Broken Hill Futsal season is about to start again, and organisers are encouraging everyone to get their team nominations forms in tonight at the indoor court or over the weekend via email.

The fast-paced game will resume on Monday out at the George J Adkins Industrial Pavilion at Memorial Oval.

With more teams being sought to fill up the different competitions, Facility Operator at the court, Troy Wilson, would like people to get their teams organised now.

