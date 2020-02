Astronomy sees rain

Travis and Linda Nadge with their rain gauge that recorded 12 millimetres from the unexpected downpour at Outback Astronomy yesterday. PICTURE: Myles Burt Travis and Linda Nadge with their rain gauge that recorded 12 millimetres from the unexpected downpour at Outback Astronomy yesterday. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

While Broken Hill stayed dry, Travis and Linda Nadge were yesterday afternoon celebrating a quick drenching at their Outback Astronomy just a few kilometres from town.

The couple were renovating their new outdoor cafe when Travis noticed a huge dark cloud forming on the horizon. Both assumed some station owner nearby was about to get lucky with the weather.

Then, they said, the rain began to pour out of nowhere.

