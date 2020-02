Hamish sheds the dreads

PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

After four years of dedication to a hair-do that literally grew on him, Hamish Wood has only a few weeks left with his dreadlocks until he shaves them off to raise money for Type 1 Diabetes.

In October last year Hamish’s niece, August Keenan, was diagnosed with the illness, although he was already aware of Type 1 Diabetes because his workmate David Shoobridge’s daughter Emily was diagnosed in 2018.

After donating money to David last year when they participated in the Revolve 24 Hour Ride for the illness, Hamish decided this year he wanted to do more.

