Expect a keen contest

Jordan Vella was pretty confident with this appeal in the T20 Final. The allrounder will line up again tomorrow for North against Central. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Donald Trump

Round 13 in the BDCL will see two vital clashes - one for survival, the other for top spot.

Game one today will see a near full strength West side take on a near full strength South. The last time they met West took the win on the second last ball of the game.

After South were demolished by North last week and West batting their full overs against Central, I think West may have this game covered.

