Patrick promotes Silver City

Broken Hill can thank City Council’s Visitor Services Coordinator, Patrick Kreitner, for giving the city a larger profile in Germany. PICTURE: Supplied Broken Hill can thank City Council’s Visitor Services Coordinator, Patrick Kreitner, for giving the city a larger profile in Germany. PICTURE: Supplied

A German ex-patriate spent the Christmas holidays in his homeland promoting the Silver City to tourism operators.

Broken Hill can thank City Council’s Visitor Services Coordinator, Patrick Kreitner, for giving the city a larger profile in Germany.

Born in Munich, Patrick moved to Broken Hill 17 years ago.

Please log in to read the whole article.