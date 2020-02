Boost from new doctors

Nachiappan Surgery’s medical staff (from left) doctors Alam, Vidya, Cho, Ei and Kyaw. PICTURE: Andrew West Nachiappan Surgery’s medical staff (from left) doctors Alam, Vidya, Cho, Ei and Kyaw. PICTURE: Andrew West

Three new doctors have arrived in the city and will boost a local practice.

Nachiappan’s Surgey has welcomed Dr Vidya Murugiah, Dr Ei Khine Latt and Dr Kyaw Soe Moe to town and they will be ready to see patients from next week.

Dr Murugiah is from Sydney and studied medicine in Melaka Manipal before working as a hospital doctor in Malaysia for four years, two of them in Ear, Nose and Throat surgery.

