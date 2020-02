Levels still low

Water levels in Umberumberka Reservoir are drastically low. PICTURE: Myles Burt Water levels in Umberumberka Reservoir are drastically low. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Broken Hill has become entirely reliant on the Wentworth pipeline due to lack of water in the Umberumberka and Stephens Creek reservoirs.

The Umberumberka creek was flowing on Thursday night and blocking traffic from leaving or entering Silverton for a couple of hours.

However, Essential Water’s local Head of Water Operations, Ross Berry, said the Umberumberka Reservoir had only risen by 400mm at the dam wall, keeping in mind that a level increase at the dam wall is not lateral across the entire dam.

Please log in to read the whole article.