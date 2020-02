Bushman’s Rally hits 50

Vintage Car club members (from left) Stephen Podnar, Darryn Sammut, Michael Ford, Ben Stellini, Brian McCarthy, Rickie Turley and Bruce Lord . PICTURE: Emily McInerney Vintage Car club members (from left) Stephen Podnar, Darryn Sammut, Michael Ford, Ben Stellini, Brian McCarthy, Rickie Turley and Bruce Lord . PICTURE: Emily McInerney

The 50th anniversary of the Bushman’s Rally is being held over the Easter long weekend and vintage car enthusiasts are encouraged to enter.

The Broken Hill Veteran and Vintage Car Club’s 50th Anniversary Bushman’s Rally will run on April 10 - 13.

Rally director Ben Stellini said there has been a lot of interest interstate with many cars coming from all over.

