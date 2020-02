Health service overhaul

Umit Agis is the new CEO of the Far West Local Health District. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Umit Agis is the new CEO of the Far West Local Health District. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The new CEO of the Far West Local Health District has said accountability, governance and innovation were among the areas he’d be focusing on.

Umit Agis, who was appointed Chief Executive on January 13, has held a number of senior health roles in several jurisdictions.

Mr Agis’s experience includes working as the Group General Manager for several state-wide services for Tasmanian Health and he was most recently the Director of Strategy and Clinical Operations for Country Health South Australia.

