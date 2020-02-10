Australia Day Awards benefit Broken Hill

The inclusion of three Broken Hillites in the national 2020 Australia Day Awards has real potential to benefit the city, according to one of the recipients, John Lynch OAM.

Mr Lynch, the Foundation Broken Hill Director, says the credibility attached to the Order of Australia awards will stimulate more recognition that Broken Hill is much more than a “mining town” and produces people who go on to make their mark in the national record.

“Foundation Broken Hill has big plans for 2020, much of which will involve consultation with - and proposals to - both State and Federal Governments,” he said.

