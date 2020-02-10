Strong innings from Nicholas secures win

The Roos’ Paul Nicholas gears up for a boundary shot. PICTURE: Callum Marshall The Roos’ Paul Nicholas gears up for a boundary shot. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

In a great back-and-forth contest at the Alma Oval on Saturday, South managed to beat West in the final over with the Roos’ Paul Nicholas scoring a vital 63 runs to help his side to victory.

In the early innings, Robins players Peter Lewis and Jordan Meehan rode some early bowling pressure to make it to 29 not out - a solid start.

A great bowling partnership between Nathan Waterhouse and Laurence Hebbard made scoring tricky for the two batsmen, with the pair facing some probing, testing deliveries from both bowlers.

Please log in to read the whole article.