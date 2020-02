Barrier boys fought hard

Jordan Vella was outstanding for Murray Districts Barrier in Adelaide. PICTURE: Peter Argent Jordan Vella was outstanding for Murray Districts Barrier in Adelaide. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

The bottom-place finish by the Murray Districts Barrier (MDB) side actually belies their performance over the first three days of the 2020 SACA Senior Country Cricket Championships in Adelaide.

“A combination of a long week, and the frustration of playing off for bottom spot meant we didn’t put our best foot forward on Thursday, especially in the afternoon,” said second year MDB captain, North Broken Hill’s Tobias Hack.

“We fielded for 187 overs across the four days, which showed in our batting on day four.

Please log in to read the whole article.