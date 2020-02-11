Calling all writers

Lori Emmett (left) won the inaugural short story competition last year. Lori Emmett (left) won the inaugural short story competition last year.

The deadline for entering in the Under the Silver Tree Writing Competition is fast approaching and writers have until March 1 to get their entries in.

For the second year running, the competition offers writers of any age or ilk to engage their muse and throw their hat in the ring.

This year, the theme is “Transformation”, which was selected to commemorate the work of Albert Morris, the acclaimed Broken Hill botanist, landscaper, ecologist and conservationist.

Please log in to read the whole article.