Nature pioneers mark centenary

An award presented to club member and renowned Broken Hill artist May Harding. An award presented to club member and renowned Broken Hill artist May Harding.

This month, the Barrier Field Naturalists’ Club will celebrate 100 years of continuous community service and caring for our natural environment.

The club was formed on February 18, 1920 at a public meeting in the Technical College in Argent Street.

The meeting was attended by about 40 people and Dr McGillivray and Albert Morris became the first President and Secretary, respectively.

Please log in to read the whole article.