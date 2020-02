Palliative Care receives funds

Director Cancer and Palliative Care Services, Melissa Cumming. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Director Cancer and Palliative Care Services, Melissa Cumming. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

Palliative Care patients, families and carers will soon benefit from refurbishment of the Broken Hill Hospital thanks to a $395,000 boost from the NSW Government.

Rooms and outside courtyards in one wing of the Medical Ward will be refurbished to make the environment more home-like for patients and their families.

The rooms will be furnished with more suitable beds and lounges for families to stay overnight, and a refreshment area. A family meeting space will also be part of the works.

Please log in to read the whole article.