Tarnee’s taking it to the limit

Tarnee Tester in action for the West Coast Eagles during her round one debut in the AFLW on Sunday. PICTURE: Michael Willson/AFL Photos Tarnee Tester in action for the West Coast Eagles during her round one debut in the AFLW on Sunday. PICTURE: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

By Emily Ferguson

A dream came true over the weekend when Tarnee Tester became Broken Hill’s first AFLW player.

Tarnee was one of 10 debutants in the West Coast Eagles side for their inaugural AFLW game against Collingwood.

After a fiery start the Eagles gave their all but were defeated by 27 points by an experienced Magpies’ side at Victoria Park.

