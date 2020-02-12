No river, no talks

Water levels in the Darling River are continuing to drastically decrease with the Barkindji Native Title Group now backing down from any future talks on the Menindee Lakes project until the river flows again. PICTURE: Myles Burt Water levels in the Darling River are continuing to drastically decrease with the Barkindji Native Title Group now backing down from any future talks on the Menindee Lakes project until the river flows again. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Callum Marshall and Craig Brealey

Aboriginal people on the Darling River have withdrawn from negotiations about the controversial Menindee Lakes project until there is water in the river again.

The Barkindji Native Title Group Aboriginal Corporation (BNTGAC) yesterday informed the NSW Water Minister that talks about the Sustainable Diversion Limit (SDL) project have ceased until flows return to the Darling/Baaka.

In an email sent to Water Minister, Melinda Pavey, yesterday BNTGAC’s CEO Derek Hardman said a Health of the River forum held in Menindee had passed this motion on Monday.

Please log in to read the whole article.