No river, no talks
Wednesday, 12th February, 2020
By Callum Marshall and Craig Brealey
Aboriginal people on the Darling River have withdrawn from negotiations about the controversial Menindee Lakes project until there is water in the river again.
The Barkindji Native Title Group Aboriginal Corporation (BNTGAC) yesterday informed the NSW Water Minister that talks about the Sustainable Diversion Limit (SDL) project have ceased until flows return to the Darling/Baaka.
In an email sent to Water Minister, Melinda Pavey, yesterday BNTGAC’s CEO Derek Hardman said a Health of the River forum held in Menindee had passed this motion on Monday.
