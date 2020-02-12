City Council showcases new pound

City Council Ranger Geoff Creed with a colleague’s Irish Wolfhound that he borrowed to test out the size of the new animal shelter facilities. PICTURE: Emily McInerney City Council Ranger Geoff Creed with a colleague’s Irish Wolfhound that he borrowed to test out the size of the new animal shelter facilities. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Local media took a tour through the city’s new animal shelter yesterday ahead of its official opening on February 21.

The new City Council facility is within the airport precinct and will serve as a base for the city’s Rangers, and as a holding and adoption facility for stray animals.

The indoor shelter will host 20 dogs and 16 cats, all in air conditioned comfort.

