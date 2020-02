Free program for local health

A few of the regulars from the Friday morning PrYme class at the YMCA Wellness Centre. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson A few of the regulars from the Friday morning PrYme class at the YMCA Wellness Centre. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The YMCA us starting a new free program to ensure locals are living an active lifestyle.

Staff are hoping to attract people to the Prevention and Wellness Programe for regular gentle exercise, meeting new friends and getting some sound education on health topics.

Broken Hill YMCA’s Youth and Community Projects Officer, Dionne Devlin, said the program is aimed at helping people stay healthy in a relaxed environment.

