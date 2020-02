Trust broken in Menindee

Derek Hardman, CEO of the Barkindji Native Title Group Corporation. PICTURE: Supplied Derek Hardman, CEO of the Barkindji Native Title Group Corporation. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

Menindee locals and even ex-locals who have been doing their best to supply the town with water and keep the fish alive have angrily condemned the NSW Government for letting irrigators take the floodwaters in the north.

Water Minister Melinda Pavey said only a “small number” of temporary exemptions were given to properties affected by flooding.

“It is a relief to see naturally occurring flows running all the way down the Barwon River from Mungindi to Walgett, likely to replenish town supply weirs at Brewarrina and Bourke and we’re hopeful even down to Menindee Lakes,” Mrs Pavey said yesterday.

