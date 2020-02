Civic orchestra ready for 2020

The Broken Hill Civic Orchestra with their newest member, clarinettist and medical student Kathryn Warrick (back row, third from left). PICTURE: Annette Northey The Broken Hill Civic Orchestra with their newest member, clarinettist and medical student Kathryn Warrick (back row, third from left). PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

The Broken Hill Civic Orchestra has bounded into 2020 with a variety of concerts planned.

Already on their busy agenda is a private function, a bush wedding, where they have been requested to provide music for each and every stage of the event.

This will include atmospheric music as the guests arrive, as the bride walks down the aisle and also as the newlyweds leave.

