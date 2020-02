Local tribute honouring servicemen and women

Laurie Camilleri lays a wreath at a past National Servicemen’s Day service. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Laurie Camilleri lays a wreath at a past National Servicemen’s Day service. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Emily McInerney

A tribute to all servicemen and women will be held on Sunday.

The memorial service will be conducted at the Salvation Army Citadel in Wolfram Street and is being held by the local Sub Branch of the National Servicemen’s Association. It will begin at 10.30am.

Association secretary Merry Pedergnana said they have held the service at the Citadel for a number of years now.

