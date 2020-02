Indyanna ready for Tasmania

PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Indyanna Kooyman is going places in the world of soccer and her next destination is Tasmania.

In September last year, Indyanna attended the State Identification Program carnival in Adelaide where she was selected to attend a three-month State Advanced Program with the Football Federation of South Australia.

The program ran twice a week and Indyanna attended 15 sessions, a valiant effort given the distance to Adelaide.

