Waste Station opens soon

Council’s new Waste Transfer Station. PICTURE: Supplied Council’s new Waste Transfer Station. PICTURE: Supplied

City Council’s new Waste Transfer Station will open next week.

From February 17, residents will be able to deposit non-recyclable waste directly into large bins at the transfer station rather than driving to the rear of the facility to dump rubbish at the tip face.

This will help in reducing waste to landfill through recycling and will also ensure people are no longer near heavy machinery that operates at the tip face.

