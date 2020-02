Golden time to buy home

Century 21 McLeods' Principal Matthew Handberg with a house about to go on the market that would be perfect for a first home buyer, he said. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The opportunity for first home buyers to jump into the market has never been better, according to a local real estate agent.

Century 21 McLeods’ Principal Matthew Handberg said they were seeing more in in the market thanks to the new federal government incentive.

“Rather than having 20 per cent for a deposit or using Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI), you only need a five per cent deposit.

