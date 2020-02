Silent Book Club a novel idea

(From left) Naomi, Fiona and Jacqui chilling out at Silent Book Club last Thursday. PICTURE: Annette Northey (From left) Naomi, Fiona and Jacqui chilling out at Silent Book Club last Thursday. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

Silent Book Clubs are taking the world by storm, and now Broken Hill has been swept up in the movement.

The club met last Thursday night for their second session since the launch in January, after City Library staff member Fallon Spangler decided to start one up in response to patrons who had expressed a keen interest in getting a book club going.

Fallon did some research and discovered this whole new world of Silent Book Clubs (SBC) and thought they would give it a run, Jacqui Smith said.

Please log in to read the whole article.