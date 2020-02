Crucial round

Lachlan Kaye is proving a surprise packet for West. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Lachlan Kaye is proving a surprise packet for West. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Donald Trump

Top of the table North takes on last-place West in the BDCL on Saturday at the Alma Oval.

Usually, this match would not have any consequences, but if North drops this one, they may very well surrender top spot and the right to go straight into the grand final.

For West, a win will keep their finals chances alive after a demoralising loss to the Roo boys last week.

