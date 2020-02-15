Basin Plan benefits in 20 years
Saturday, 15th February, 2020
By Craig Brealey
It could be 20 years before the benefits of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan flowed into the Darling River, Phillip Glyde, the Chief Executive of the MDBA, has told a meeting in Menindee.
“I’ll be dead,” replied someone in the room-full of local “stakeholders” that were invited to the meeting at the Maiden’s Hotel on Wednesday last week.
Mr Glyde told them he had come back to Menindee “for a look” and to discuss their concerns.
