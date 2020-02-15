All the right moves

Maari Ma dietitians (far left) Gina Absalom and (far right) Alina Turgieva accompanied locals Deb Brown and Laurie Sinclair to Woolworths for Smart Eating Week. PICTURE: Myles Burt Maari Ma dietitians (far left) Gina Absalom and (far right) Alina Turgieva accompanied locals Deb Brown and Laurie Sinclair to Woolworths for Smart Eating Week. PICTURE: Myles Burt

Maari Ma dietitians accompanied locals to Woolworths for Smart Eating Week, an annual week of health awareness created by the Dietitians Association of Australia.

Ms Absalom said the 2020 theme is focused on becoming a supermarket superstar, aiming at helping locals make better choices with their shopping and sharing budgeting tips as well.

Ms Absalom said while only having two on board for yesterday’s workshop, the attendees benefitted more by receiving extra personalised advice and looking through personal food favourites.

