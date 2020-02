Arts tourism valuable to Broken Hill

Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery & Museum Manager, Tara Callaghan. PICTURE: Annette Northey Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery & Museum Manager, Tara Callaghan. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

If statistics are anything to go by, Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery is pulling its weight when it comes to boosting tourism, with a reported 14,000 non-local tourists going through its doors in the last financial year.

This figure affirms the Australian Council for the Arts report, “Domestic Arts Tourism: Connecting the Country”, released yesterday, which found that arts tourists make a valuable contribution to boosting local economies.

“Arts tourists... travel further, stay longer and spend more than domestic tourists overall,” the report said.

Please log in to read the whole article.