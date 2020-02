Graziers get gift-card help

Barrier Social Democratic Club employees Ella Fobister and Elle Theoharidis present 100 Far West Proud gift cards to PAWD Vice President Lachlan Gall (left) and President Matthew Jackson. PICTURE: Myles Burt Barrier Social Democratic Club employees Ella Fobister and Elle Theoharidis present 100 Far West Proud gift cards to PAWD Vice President Lachlan Gall (left) and President Matthew Jackson. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

One hundred Far West Proud vouchers have been donated by the Barrier Social Democratic Club to help our drought-stricken graziers.

The gift vouchers were given to the Pastoralists’ Association of West Darling and will be spent at Broken Hill businesses.

PAWD president Matthew Jackson said the association felt very privileged to have received such a generous gift.

