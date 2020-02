West victorious in women’s grand final

By Peter Johnston

The West Cricket Club has taken out the inaugural Barrier District Cricket League’s Women’s Grand Final held at the Norm Fox Sports Complex on Sunday morning.

Winning the toss, the Robins sent a weakened North side into bat first. North took the field without mother and daughter combination, Kylie and Katie Letcher, and also Stevie Hack.

North lost six wickets on their way to a moderate score of 29 and knew in the back of their minds they were going to have to bowl exceptionally well to keep a very strong West batting line-up under wraps.

