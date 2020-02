Bushwalker spots stolen car in regeneration area

Lawrence Engineering lifts Diana Ferry’s stolen car out of the regeneration area yesterday. PICTURE: Diana Ferry Lawrence Engineering lifts Diana Ferry’s stolen car out of the regeneration area yesterday. PICTURE: Diana Ferry

By Myles Burt

A bushwalker has managed to make one local very happy after finding her stolen car in the regeneration area.

Local Diana Ferry had her 2000-year model blue Daihatsu Sirion sedan with a large Barwon MP Roy Butler sticker on the side stolen from her garage in the early hours of Sunday morning, February 9.

Ms Ferry was notified that her car was found on the weekend after 17-year-old Isaac Gageler noticed the car on one of his usual bushwalks in the regeneration area.

Please log in to read the whole article.